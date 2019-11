Immaculate Conception Cathedral In Louisiana (Source: Liturgical Arts Journal)

Before And After Immaculate Conception Cathedral In Louisiana, Padre Pio Can Help Regret, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Before & After: Immaculate Conception Cathedral In Louisiana – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Regretting Something? Padre Pio Tells You How & Why To Take Heart – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia +1

How Did Life Begin? – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Dr. William Mahrt on The Mass of the Americas – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Abide in the Heart of Christ – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Why A Historical Adam Is Important For Our Faith – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

The Virgin’s Girdle: A Little-Known Relic Of Mary – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

A Scientific Argument For God’s Existence: On God – William Deatherage at Clarifying Catholicism

Latin: Living Language, Ancient Rite – Jerry Salyer at The Catholic World Report

The Road to Christian Enlightenment – John Schroeter at Crisis Magazine

King James Bible For Catholics – Deborah Gyapong at The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Does God Prefer That You Have A “Natural” Childbirth? – Anna O’Neil at Aleteia

Fr. Robert Sirico Discusses Kanye West On Fox News (Video) – Rev. Ben Johnson via Acton Institute

Why Is There An Ireland-Shaped Hole In Recent Histories Of England? – Michael Duggan at Catholic Herald

