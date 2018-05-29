Before & After at St. Marks Church in Peoria, Illinois (Credit: Liturgical Arts Journal)
Before & After: St. Mark’s in Peoria, Illinois; Beautiful Story of a Dying Wish; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Before & After: St. Mark’s in Peoria, Illinois - Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal+++
The Strength of Love: Beautiful Story of a Dying Wish – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Don’t Be Afraid of Adoption - Elizabeth Kirk, The Leaven
The Experience of Pain & the Gift of Growth – Alyssa Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
7 Lessons in Evangelization from Jordan Peterson – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
How to Know if a Trend is “For You” – Meghan Ashley, Meghan Ashley Styling
A Daughter Finds Healing Forgiving Her Mother – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic News & Information
Enter Into Christ’s Mystical Body; Let God Take Control – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
6 Rules for Facebook (Derived from Jesus’ Direct Commands) – David Mills, Aleteia
12 Apostles: Meaning Behind Names, How They Died, Where Their Remains Are – uCatholic
Books Received: Peter Kreeft & 2018 Ignatius Pew Missal – Fr. Z’s Blog
What We Know About Evil, Hell, & Final Damnation – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine
