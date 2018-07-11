After Pic of Properly Placed Altar (Credit: Liturgical Arts Journal, White Vertical Borders Added)
Before & After Holy Comforter Church in Charlottesville, Adoration Can Save the Church and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Before & After: Holy Comforter Church, Charlottesville, Virginia - Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal+++
How Adoration can Rescue the Church – Fr. Alexander Sherbrooke, Catholic Herald
Religious Sisters Aren’t Born Wearing a Veil – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand
Where is the Dwelling of God? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
How Can Women Help Priests? The Feminine Genius & the Priesthood – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
Obedience is About Love, Not a Loss of Freedom – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
How to Sustain Deep & Meaningful Prayer – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling
California Commissars – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
What Science Can Never Know – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
Homeschooling as a Means to Rebuilding Catholic Culture – Ryan N.S. Topping, Newman Society
The Attack of the Ism’s: Ideologies That are Destroying the Church – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
The Good Wine at Cana: What’s Wine on the Lees? Is Bible Anti-Alcohol? – Scott Smith Ph.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
The Progress of the Vatican Cricket Team – Fr. Z’s Blog
Surplice (or Cotta) Designs: Some Thoughts – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
