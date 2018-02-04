Click on the Meet the Bee-Enthusiast Who’s Also a Benedictine Monk link to read more.
Bee-Enthusiast Who Is Also a Benedictine Monk, Fr. Larry Richards Interview, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Meet the Bee-Enthusiast Who’s Also a Benedictine Monk – Sophia Swinford, Aleteia
To Bring People to Jesus: An Interview with Fr. Larry Richards – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
The Eastern Cross - Fr. William Saunders, Catholic Exchange+++
A Reflection on Youth, College, & Young Adult Ministries – Fr. Philip-Michael F. Tangorra S.T.L., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Do You Know the Patron Saints of the U.S. States? – Alex R. Hey, epicPew
Demand for Exorcisms Rising ‘Exponentially’ in Ireland, Priest Warns – Catholic Herald
Evangelical Admiration for the Medieval Church – K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine
Video: Priests in Cassocks Take Part in Annual Skiing Competition – Catholic Herald
The Anglo-Roman Missal – Christopher Mahon, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
A Pro-Life Video Every Person Needs to See (Even Pro-Choicers) – uCatholic
14 Feb 2018 – St. Valentine’s Day & Ash Wednesday – Fr. Z’s Blog
Why the Latin American Church Will Ultimately Prevail – Carlos Casanova, Catholic Herald
Three Historic Ambrosian Missals – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Why the Pro-Life Movement Will Live Long & Prosper – Mary Eberstadt, First Things
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments