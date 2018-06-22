Sacred Heart of Jesus Statue (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
Becoming True Men of Christ, Why “Visiting” Jesus is a Great Tradition, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Becoming True Men of Christ: Chastity & Seeing Others Through Christ’s Eyes - Matthew B. Rose, Catholic Exchange+++
Why “Visiting” Jesus is a Great Catholic Tradition – Larry Peterson, Aleteia
The Vatican Reports Crisis of Vocations as Seminarian Numbers Fall Worldwide – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Here is What Early Christians Believed about the Eucharist – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Area of the US So Poor, Mother Teresa Founded Missions There – Ryan Scheel, uCatholic
Men & Women and the Authority of God – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
7 Tips to Tell a Friend Before She Buys a Wedding Dress – Meghan Ashley Styling
Whole Families are Sent Out as Missionaries Thru this Church Apostolate – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
A “Puzzled” & “Surprise” Cardinal Kasper is “Furious” – Fr. Z’s Blog
3 Tips to Stay on Track with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Get Fit to Let God into Your Life – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Spain’s New Atheist Prime Minister Spells Trouble for the Church – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald
How Amoris Lætitia Can Jeopardize the Seal of Confession – Jeffrey Tranzillo Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Italy is Now Governed by Rosary-Wielding Populists, But Will It Last? – Nicholas Farrell, Catholic Herald
Immigration, Moral Authority, & the “Order of Love” – Philip Primeau, The Catholic World Report
