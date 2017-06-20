Click on the Video: Beautiful Restoration of a Church in Milwaukee – St. Stanislaus link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 30, 2017
Beautiful Restoration of a Milwaukee Church, What is Properly Disposed for Holy Communion, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Video: Beautiful Restoration of a Church in Milwaukee – St. Stanislaus – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Pray the Rosary Especially This Year on the 100th Anniversary of Fatima – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: What is “Properly Disposed” for Holy Communion? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
How Should a Catholic Bishop Tweet? – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Wow! Look at the Flower Festival This Italian Town has for Corpus Christi – Aleteia
How Modern Architects Ripped Society Apart – Niall Gooch, Catholic Herald
The Saint Who Walked 3,700 Miles to Join the Jesuits – Meg Hunter-Kilmer, Aleteia
Atheists Can’t Trust Reason — Or Anything – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Australian Senator Breastfeeds Daughter During Parliament Speech – Sophia Swinford, Aleteia
Harry Potter and the Rampant Sentimentality of the Millennials – J-P Mauro, Aleteia
Why is the Blessed Virgin Mary Always Wearing Blue? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Court Sides with NY Archdiocese in Major Religious Liberty Decision – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Is There a Future for Catholic Doctors? – Fr. Robert McTeigue S.J., Aleteia
The True Ecumenism Spadaro and Figueroa Missed – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Who Were the “Gnostic Gospels,” Authors, and What Did They Believe? – Miguel Pastorino, Aleteia
Is Etiquette More Important Than the Good of Souls? – Fr. Gerald E. Murray, The Catholic Thing
An Orchestra Plays in the Middle of the Sea, Whales Attend the Concert – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments