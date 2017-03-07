Baptists at the Door! – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand

Martyred by Freezing to Death: 40 Martyrs of Sebaste – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

The Eighth Deadly Sin – James H. Toner, The Catholic Thing

This Lent, Rediscover Oxford’s Forgotten Poet – Eleanor Parker, Catholic Herald

Matthew Steele: A Man Who Made A Difference – Marcus Allen Steele

Quæritur: Away from the Church for 17 years, but I Want to Return – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog

Archbishop Fulton Sheen, Fr. Michael Scanlan, Mother Angelica, and Other Americans May Take Steps to Canonization Soon – Theresa Williams, epicPew

In Rome, a New Generation of Benedict XVI Scholars Is On the Rise – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency

Catholic Composers: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Paul Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

For Women, Vatican’s New Female Advisory Group ‘A Good Start’ – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

Ani, the Turkish City of 1,001 Churches – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

The Bias of Normalcy in a Time of Insanity – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Jane Austen’s Morality Of Marriage – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand

Renewed Scholarly Interest Shines Light on Judeo-Persian Texts – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.