Click on Baptists at the Door! link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 26, 2017
Baptists at the Door, Martyred by Freezing to Death, The Eighth Deadly Sin, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Baptists at the Door! – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Martyred by Freezing to Death: 40 Martyrs of Sebaste – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
The Eighth Deadly Sin – James H. Toner, The Catholic Thing
This Lent, Rediscover Oxford’s Forgotten Poet – Eleanor Parker, Catholic Herald
Matthew Steele: A Man Who Made A Difference – Marcus Allen Steele
Quæritur: Away from the Church for 17 years, but I Want to Return – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog
Archbishop Fulton Sheen, Fr. Michael Scanlan, Mother Angelica, and Other Americans May Take Steps to Canonization Soon – Theresa Williams, epicPew
In Rome, a New Generation of Benedict XVI Scholars Is On the Rise – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency
Catholic Composers: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Paul Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
For Women, Vatican’s New Female Advisory Group ‘A Good Start’ – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
Ani, the Turkish City of 1,001 Churches – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
The Bias of Normalcy in a Time of Insanity – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Jane Austen’s Morality Of Marriage – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
Renewed Scholarly Interest Shines Light on Judeo-Persian Texts – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments