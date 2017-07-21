Click on the Awesome Catholic YouTube Channels You Should Watch Now link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 10, 2017
Awesome Catholic YouTube Channels You Should Watch Now, Mary Assists Our Rise in Holiness, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Awesome Catholic YouTube Channels You Should Watch Now – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Mary Assists Our Rise in Holiness – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand
When a Stranger Saved My Life, Just by Seeing Me – T.E.W. & Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
The Man Who Helped Convert General Rosecrans – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
How Do You Restore Sacred Music? A Diocesan Directive Would Help – Mark Langley, Lion & Ox
How Do We Make People Accept the Idea of Objective Beauty? – David Clayton, Claritas
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Why Telling Your Story Improves Your Fundraising (Dramatically) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
If You Wanna Be Happy: A Route to True Happiness – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Are Holy Men and Women of the Old Testament Considered Saints? -Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
How to Fix the “Annulment Mentality” – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
Whatever Happened to the Twelve Apostles? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Official: China Crackdown on Catholic Church Will Go On – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Giant Robotic Spider Perched on Notre Dame Cathedral in Ottawa, Canada – Fr. Z’s Blog
How can the World News Affect Our Lives? – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Smuggling Tunnel Discovered by Swiss Guards - Fr. Z’s Blog
Book Review: Return to Order – Matthew, A Catholic Life
