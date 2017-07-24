Click on the Avoiding Envy & Learning Acceptance in Suffering link to read more.

Blogs | Aug. 12, 2017

Avoiding Envy and Learning Acceptance in Suffering, Top Catholic Poets, NFP, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Avoiding Envy & Learning Acceptance in Suffering – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

Top Catholic Poets, Period – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

Natural Family Planning: It’s Not Just for Catholics – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Summorum Pontificum & the Growth of Religious Life Part I & Part II – Fr. S.M. Manelli F.I., New Liturgical Movement

Fr. John Hunwicke has a Stunner of a Post on the “Sign of Peace” – Fr. Z’s Blog

In Raleigh, The Church Has Arrived – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Priest Stabbed During Mass at Mexico City Cathedral Dies in Hospital – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Book Review of Austin Ruse’s Fake Science: Exposing the . . . Skewed Statistics, Fuzzy Facts, and Dodgy Data' – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

The Spiritual Witness of Flannery O’Connor – Amy Welborn, The Catholic World Report

World War II was also a Religious War for the British – Michael Snape, The Catholic Thing

“Reflecting” on the Future of the Church of England – Joanna Bogle, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Wherein Michael Sean Winters Respond to Fr. Z’s gift of the Combat Rosary – Fr. Z’s Blog

Will Democrats’ Future Include Pro-Lifers? The Debate Continues – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

The Magisterium and the Dilemma of Dissent – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand

Chaplains to the Zeitgeist – Tom Piatak, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.