Blogs | Aug. 12, 2017
Avoiding Envy and Learning Acceptance in Suffering, Top Catholic Poets, NFP, and More Great Links!
Avoiding Envy & Learning Acceptance in Suffering – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Top Catholic Poets, Period – Alex R. Hey, epicPew
Natural Family Planning: It’s Not Just for Catholics – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Summorum Pontificum & the Growth of Religious Life Part I & Part II – Fr. S.M. Manelli F.I., New Liturgical Movement
Fr. John Hunwicke has a Stunner of a Post on the “Sign of Peace” – Fr. Z’s Blog
In Raleigh, The Church Has Arrived – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Priest Stabbed During Mass at Mexico City Cathedral Dies in Hospital – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Book Review of Austin Ruse’s Fake Science: Exposing the . . . Skewed Statistics, Fuzzy Facts, and Dodgy Data' – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
The Spiritual Witness of Flannery O’Connor – Amy Welborn, The Catholic World Report
World War II was also a Religious War for the British – Michael Snape, The Catholic Thing
“Reflecting” on the Future of the Church of England – Joanna Bogle, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Wherein Michael Sean Winters Respond to Fr. Z’s gift of the Combat Rosary – Fr. Z’s Blog
Will Democrats’ Future Include Pro-Lifers? The Debate Continues – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
The Magisterium and the Dilemma of Dissent – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
Chaplains to the Zeitgeist – Tom Piatak, Crisis Magazine
