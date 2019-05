Australian Rugby Star Israel "Izzy" Folau (Source: Facebook Screenshot via The Stream)

Aussie Rugby Millionaire Star Fired for Christian Instagram Post, The Power of Story, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Australian Rugby Star Gets Sacked, Multi-Million Dollar Contract Canceled, After Posting a Christian Message on Instagram ☩ Nancy Flory at The Stream +1 131

The Power of Story: The Pivotal Purge ☩ Paul McCusker at Faith & Culture +1 117

“Are You Catholic or Christian?”: 10 Things Catholics Are Sick of Hearing ☩ ChurchPOP 116

Christus Vivit: The Good, the Banal, & the Exasperating ☩ Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report 114

How Evil Can Work In Our Favor - Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand 47

Vallicella On The Truthmaker Objection Against Presentism - Edward Feser, Ph.D. 33

The Resurrection of Christ - Brett Fawcett at Ignitum Today 28

Immoderate Desires: The Deadly Sin of Avarice - Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand 26

Fashion & Catholicism. . . So What's The Point? - Meghan Ashley Styling

Transgenderism: The Fastest-Growing Insanity the World Has Ever Seen - Tom Gilson at The Stream 113

St. Albert the “Great Fundraiser” - Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Why One-Third Of Biologists Now Question Darwinism - Benjamin R. Dierker at The Federalist 113