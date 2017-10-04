Click on the At an Anglican Ordinariate (of the Catholic Church) Mass, I Witnessed the Real Spirit of Vatican II link to read more.
At an Anglican Ordinariate Mass, I Witnessed the Real Spirit of Vatican II; Reverence; and More!
At an Anglican Ordinariate (of the Catholic Church) Mass, I Witnessed the Real Spirit of Vatican II – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
Called to Reverence God – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
How to Overcome Nonfactual Emotional “Arguments” – Joshua Hren, Crisis Magazine
On the Balance of Kindness and Correction – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
When You Think There is Nowhere Else to Go but Gay – The Joseph Sciambra Blog
3 Big Problems with Protestant Doctrine of “Sola Scriptura” (Scripture Alone) – ChurchPop
Pope Francis Reminds Us that the Church Calls Us Always to Care for the Human Person – Editorial Board, OSV Newsweekly
Remembering the Basis of Human Dignity – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
What We Can Learn About Near-Death Experiences – Catherine Mendenhall-Baugh, Truth and Charity Forum
What to Say (and Not Say) When Asking for Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
6 Amazing Facts About St. Vincent de Paul – Laura Hensley, epicPew
A Byzantine Look at Worshipping Ad Orientem, Part II – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
Byzantine Diaconal Ordination in Sicily – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
“Optimistic Nihilism” and Whistling Past God’s Graveyard – Matthew Becklo, Strange Notions
When the Parthenon Was a Catholic Church – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
A Lion In The Ocean – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand
Cardinal Caffarra was One of the Greatest Theologians of Our Time – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Muslim thing – Hilarie Belloc, The Catholic Thing
A Role for Government that Nobody Thinks About – Stephen M. Krason, Crisis Magazine
Anyone Notice Arguments For National Anthem Protests are Poor? – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
