Asia Bibi Appeal, A Mom Speaks at a School Board Meeting over LGBT Indoctrination, and More Links!
Asia Bibi Death Sentence Appeal: Pakistani Christians Call for a Day of Fasting & Prayer - David V. Barrett, Catholic Herald+++
Archbishop Theodore McCarrick Lives in Comfort Near a Grammar School; Here’s Why He’s Untouchable - John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream+++
A Mom Speaks at a School Board Meeting Over LGBT Indoctrination – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith++
Divisions are Growing – Fr. Z’s Blog++
Alice Nutter: a Witch or a Secret Catholic? – Dominic Selwood, Catholic Herald+
Bishop Konderla Issues Memorandum on the Celebration of Halloween - Diocese of Tulsa
Can Catholics Watch Horror Movies? – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Exchange
Why are the Psalms Numbered Differently? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
Canon Law, Good Conscience, & Pope Francis – Fr. John Catoir, Catholic Stand
Politics as Substitute Religion on the Left – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Meet Your New Best Friend: The Fundraising Pyramid – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Demonic Activity Online, Part II – Jay Toups, Hope in the Storm+
Are Catholics Cannibals? – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Famous Car Company Names for the Virgin Mary – Scott Smith, All Roads Lead to Rome
Why Self-identification Should Not Legally Make You a Woman – Kathleen Stock, Mercatornet
