Jan. 17, 2017
Argue to Explain, Not to Win; New Study Downplays Harm Abortion Inflicts on Women; and More Links!
Tito Edwards
Argue to Explain, Not to Win – Karl Keating, Catholic Answers
New Study Downplays Harm Abortion Inflicts on Women – Cullen Herout, Crisis Magazine
Hilarious: The New York Times Attacks Stephen K. Bannon for Being Too Catholic - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Walk In Her Sandals: A Book Review – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today
There’s a Patron Saint for That? Hangovers, Bikers, Space Flight, Dysfunctional Families, Television, and Other Oddities of Our Beautiful Faith - Thomas J. Craughwell, Crisis Magazine
How To Nail The Pope Francis New Year Resolutions List – Doug Johnson, epicPew
Our Responsibility to Criticize Islam – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
The Most Holy Rosary as a Divine Path – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: Is ‘Alma Redemptoris Mater’ Wrong? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Faith of a Fighter: An Interview with MMA Legend Bas Rutten – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
Pray As You Can, Not As You Can’t – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
How Does the Pope Want to Reform the Curia? We Still Don’t Know – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
