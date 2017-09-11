Are You Now, or Have You Ever Been a Believing Catholic? - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Vocations Crisis, New Coke & What Works - Fr. Donald L. Kloster, Liturgy Guy

England & Wales to Celebrate Ascension Thursday & Twelfth Night! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Discernment, Holiness & God’s Voice – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

4 Powerful Prayers to Pray before Work – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Did Neanderthals Have a Soul? – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand

10 Things to Know About Papal Ninja Sean Bryan – Theresa Williams, epicPew

The New Iconoclasm Looks Familiar – Scott Richert, Catholic Answers Magazine

Pope, between His Beloved Latin America & Attraction Toward the East – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

How to Fundraise after a Disaster (Hurricanes Harvey & Irma) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Taking Care of Health, Wealth & Reputation – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

The Crisis of the Christian Colleges – Stephen Baskerville, Crisis Magazine

Nigerian Cardinal Criticises Attempts to Relax Communion Rules – Catholic News Sevice via Catholic Herald

Leave The Debate over Amoris Lætitia to the Theologians – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand

Reader Feedback & a Lesson about Rash Judgment – Fr. Z’s Blog

Houstonians Get Their Feet Wet & Hands Dirty to Help Each Other Out – John Burger, Aleteia

Mideast Patriarchs Call on Pope to Scold World Leaders Over Christian Exodus – Catholic News Sevice via Catholic Herald

Evangelical Responds to Fr. James Martin’s Attack on Nashville Statement – Robert A.J. Gagnon Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

North Korea EMP: The Calculations Have Changed – Fr. Z’s Blog

Amoris Lætitia & the Chasm in Modern Moral Theology – Fr. D. Vincent Twomey S.V.D., The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.