(Source: Integrated Catholic Life)

Are We Too Casual At Mass, Is Paganism Making a Comeback, The Health Benefits Of Fasting, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Are We Too Casual At Mass? ☩ Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™ +1

Is Paganism Making a Comeback? On The Catholic Current with Fr. McTeigue S.J. ☩ Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

3 Mental Health Benefits Of Fasting, According To St. Thomas Aquinas ☩ Fr. Michael Rennier at Aleteia +1

Saturday Mornings & the Discipline of Daily Mass ☩ Becker at Catholic Exchange

Transformation, Whatever It May Be ☩ Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

Why Gothic Architecture Is Important ☩ Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Would You Like Some Scripture With Your Minecraft? ☩ J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Second Conversion ☩ Richard Van Kirk at Catholic Stand

Fr. Raymond Thomas De Saint-Laurent, Confidence, & How To Fundraise ☩ Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Twitter Refuses to Submit to Independent Audit After Censoring Pro-Life Accounts ☩ Chris White at Life News

CheckList Spotlight: The White Button-Down ☩ Meghan Ashley Styling

It’s Not Enough to Listen to the Young ☩ William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

