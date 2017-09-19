Are We Reading the Same Code Mary McAleese? - Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., of The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report+++

Homosexual Activists Bullying – Fr. Z’s Blog

On Pushing Back – David Warren, Essays in Idleness

Ireland: Manmade Vocation Wasteland – Fr. Z’s Blog

In Defence of Bishops – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor

Do Catholics Make Christianity Too Difficult? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

The Problem with Poetry in Our Time – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand

Which Marian Hymn Do I Sing After Night Prayer? – Chloe Langr, epicPew

How to Find More and More and More Donors (and Then Even More) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Stone – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

A Bi-Ritual Education – Sean Fitzpatrick, New Liturgical Movement

The Newer Phariseeism – Fr. Timothy V. Vaverek, The Catholic Thing

Drawing Inspiration from Illuminated Manuscripts – David Clayton, Claritas

The Petty Fight or Cheerful Parry – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

New Politics for Catholics – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Demographics and Destiny – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

A Byzantine Look at Worshipping Ad Orientem, Part I – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand

Ten Things You Miss by Going to the Traditional Latin Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Fr. James Martin and the Nashville Statement – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

A New Liturgy War? Magnum Principium – Joseph Shaw, The Chairman’s Blog

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.