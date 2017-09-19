Click on the Are We Reading the Same Code Mary McAleese link to read more.
Are We Reading the Same Code Mary McAleese, Homosexual Activists Bullying, and More Great Links!
Are We Reading the Same Code Mary McAleese? - Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., of The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report+++
Homosexual Activists Bullying – Fr. Z’s Blog
On Pushing Back – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
Ireland: Manmade Vocation Wasteland – Fr. Z’s Blog
In Defence of Bishops – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor
Do Catholics Make Christianity Too Difficult? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
The Problem with Poetry in Our Time – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Which Marian Hymn Do I Sing After Night Prayer? – Chloe Langr, epicPew
How to Find More and More and More Donors (and Then Even More) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Stone – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
A Bi-Ritual Education – Sean Fitzpatrick, New Liturgical Movement
The Newer Phariseeism – Fr. Timothy V. Vaverek, The Catholic Thing
Drawing Inspiration from Illuminated Manuscripts – David Clayton, Claritas
The Petty Fight or Cheerful Parry – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
New Politics for Catholics – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Demographics and Destiny – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
A Byzantine Look at Worshipping Ad Orientem, Part I – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
Ten Things You Miss by Going to the Traditional Latin Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Fr. James Martin and the Nashville Statement – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
A New Liturgy War? Magnum Principium – Joseph Shaw, The Chairman’s Blog
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.