Are We about to See the Extinction of Christianity in Egypt – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

So Catholics Worship Statues, Right? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

British Broadcasting Corporation Admits It Underestimated the Catholic Church’s Opposition to Adolf Hitler – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald

Modesty Is a Direction Not a Line – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand

People in Spain have an “Uber” Version of the Confession and It’s Awesome – Justin McClain, epicPew

Love, Henri: A Wonderful Collection of Letters from Henri Nouwen – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today

A Rosary That Fits Right In Your Wallet — Best Idea Ever?! – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Speak Truth to Power: My School where I Teach, Providence College, Has No Interest in Rational or Equable Conversation about the Neuralgic Issues of Our Time - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Breaking Bad! Why Missalette Music is Destroying the Faith - David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

Ten Amazing Facts About the Miraculous Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe – Brother Bartholomew John, Big Catholics

It is as if the Church Simply Caved in Before the World and Its Prince - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Rather Than Global Warming, Worry about Wormwood – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky, Catholic Culture

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.