Blogs |
Jan. 8, 2017
Are We about to See the Extinction of Christianity in Egypt; Catholics Worship Statues; and More. .
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Are We about to See the Extinction of Christianity in Egypt – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
So Catholics Worship Statues, Right? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
British Broadcasting Corporation Admits It Underestimated the Catholic Church’s Opposition to Adolf Hitler – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
Modesty Is a Direction Not a Line – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand
People in Spain have an “Uber” Version of the Confession and It’s Awesome – Justin McClain, epicPew
Love, Henri: A Wonderful Collection of Letters from Henri Nouwen – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today
A Rosary That Fits Right In Your Wallet — Best Idea Ever?! – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Speak Truth to Power: My School where I Teach, Providence College, Has No Interest in Rational or Equable Conversation about the Neuralgic Issues of Our Time - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Breaking Bad! Why Missalette Music is Destroying the Faith - David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
Ten Amazing Facts About the Miraculous Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe – Brother Bartholomew John, Big Catholics
It is as if the Church Simply Caved in Before the World and Its Prince - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Rather Than Global Warming, Worry about Wormwood – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky, Catholic Culture
