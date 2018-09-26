Adam & Eve Are Myth, Really? – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

Hate Signs – Mark Bauerlein, First Things

A Comprehensive List of Catholic Podcasts for Every Interest – Genevieve Perkins, Catholic Link

Transgender Identity: A Degraded Enchantment – Maureen Mullarkey, Studio Matters

Which is Worse: No Homosexuality with More Evil or Homosexuality with Less Evil – J. Budziszewski, The Underground Thomist

A Journey to Detachment – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Saving Synod-2018 from Itself – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Never Tolerate Bad Apples – Sean Fitzpatrick, Newman Society

Submerged Church Ruins Where Council of Nicaea Was Held Discovered – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

How Mary Provided a Wonderful Home for Jesus – Jonathan B. Coe, Catholic Exchange

Fr. Martin – Don’t Be That Guy! – One Mad Mom

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

The Surpassing Relevance of Mary’s Jewish Roots – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Need Some Direction in Darkness? Look to St. Catherine of Siena – Sherry Antonetti, Aleteia

Peter Slipper, Bishop of Australia? – Simon Dennerly, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

