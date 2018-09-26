Adam & Eve (Credit: Crisis Magazine)
Are Adam and Eve Really Myth, Hate Signs, A Comprehensive List of Catholic Podcasts, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Adam & Eve Are Myth, Really? – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Hate Signs – Mark Bauerlein, First Things
A Comprehensive List of Catholic Podcasts for Every Interest – Genevieve Perkins, Catholic Link
Transgender Identity: A Degraded Enchantment – Maureen Mullarkey, Studio Matters
Which is Worse: No Homosexuality with More Evil or Homosexuality with Less Evil – J. Budziszewski, The Underground Thomist
A Journey to Detachment – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Saving Synod-2018 from Itself – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Never Tolerate Bad Apples – Sean Fitzpatrick, Newman Society
Submerged Church Ruins Where Council of Nicaea Was Held Discovered – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
How Mary Provided a Wonderful Home for Jesus – Jonathan B. Coe, Catholic Exchange
Fr. Martin – Don’t Be That Guy! – One Mad Mom
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
The Surpassing Relevance of Mary’s Jewish Roots – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Need Some Direction in Darkness? Look to St. Catherine of Siena – Sherry Antonetti, Aleteia
Peter Slipper, Bishop of Australia? – Simon Dennerly, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
