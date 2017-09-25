Click on the Archbishop Charles Chaput: Living the Catholic Faith in a Post-Christian World link to read more.
Archbishop Charles Chaput: Living the Catholic Faith in a Post-Christian World - Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
What Should Catholics Believe About Immigration? – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Virtue Signaling and Social Media Pharisees – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
Stop Screaming 'Please Donate' Because People are Not Listening – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Do Catholics Watch Film like Fundamentalists? – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Worried about the Church? Here are Cardinals Playing with Cats! – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Let’s Stop Pretending: Something Did Go Wrong after Vatican II – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
The Hiddenness of Holywell; Simply Beautiful – Regina Magazine
Dedicated, Restored: St. Turibius Chapel at Pontifical College Josephinum – Fr. Douglas Martis, Adoremus Magazine
Confession: Growing in Relationship with God – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Pope Francis, What If Real Reform is Romanity? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
An Anglo-Catholic Prayer Card of the Angelus – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Pope Francis, His Ostpolitik & the Issue of History – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Who Are the Barbarians? – Don DeMarco Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
Quæritur: What’s So Difficult about Learning to Say the Traditional Latin Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Life Site Versus Rebecca Bratten Weiss – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Patton and the Tank: A Love Affair Begins – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
You Are Right To Be Concerned – J.D. Pierce, Traditium
Abysmal: Carpet Bagging Army Veteran Ad – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Jihad Never Sleeps – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
