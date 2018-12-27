Archaeologists Discover Ring of Pontius Pilate Near Bethlehem, What Serenity Prayer Means, and More!
Archaeologists Discover Ring of Pontius Pilate Near Bethlehem - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+1
Bringing Liturgical Practices Home, Off the Shelf 101 with Kendra Tierney – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand+3
Do You Really Know What The “Serenity Prayer” Means? – Becky Roach, Catholic Link
Must We Have an Economy That Forces Both Parents Into Paid Work? – Oren Cass, Mercatornet
St. Thomas Aquinas on Mohammad & Islam – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
God, Why? Why Wasn’t I Immaculately Conceived? – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic
First Anglican Use Pew Missal for the Laity Published – Christopher Mahon, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
St. Francis de Sales Doesn’t Dance – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Introducing the Hubble–Lemaître Law – Michael Baruzzini, The Catholic Thing
New Reports on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
Matthew P. Hazell Books Again! – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
New Regular Traditional Latin Masses in Rome – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
This New Age of Martyrs – Francis J. Pierson, Crisis Magazine
This Is Me – Nicholas Lye, Ignitum Today
Quæritur: Can We Cook with or Drink Holy Water? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Islamic Call to Prayer Replacing Advent in Linz, Bishop of Linz Silent – The Eponymous Flower
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.