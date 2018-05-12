These Apparitions Officially Approved by the Vatican as Worthy of Belief – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Fun & Fresh Book Appeals to Hipster Catholics with Spiritual Swagger – Regina Lordan, Catholic Herald

The Great Power of Prayer – Fr. Lawrence G. Lovasik, Catholic Exchange

How to Receive God’s Love In the Present Moment – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

What Makes Christian Art, Christian? – Deacon Lawrence, The Way of Beauty

Holiness Is Calling: ”Gaudete et Exsultate” – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

The Government in Bavaria, a State in Germany, to Display Crosses in All Government Buildings – Theo Howard, Catholic Herald

Who May Receive Communion? – Gerhard Ludwig Cardinal Müller, First Things

The Five Circles of Evangelization – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine

Take This Free Online Course from Yale on World’s Great Cathedrals – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

What Kind of Wine Can Be Used for Consecration? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

The George Soros-Funded Attacks on Faithful Catholic Universities – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .