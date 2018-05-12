The Miracle of the Sun at Fatima A.D. 1917 (Credit: Public Domain via Aleteia)
Apparitions Officially Approved by the Vatican, Books for Hipster Catholics, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
These Apparitions Officially Approved by the Vatican as Worthy of Belief – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Fun & Fresh Book Appeals to Hipster Catholics with Spiritual Swagger – Regina Lordan, Catholic Herald
The Great Power of Prayer – Fr. Lawrence G. Lovasik, Catholic Exchange
How to Receive God’s Love In the Present Moment – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
What Makes Christian Art, Christian? – Deacon Lawrence, The Way of Beauty
Holiness Is Calling: ”Gaudete et Exsultate” – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
The Government in Bavaria, a State in Germany, to Display Crosses in All Government Buildings – Theo Howard, Catholic Herald
Who May Receive Communion? – Gerhard Ludwig Cardinal Müller, First Things
The Five Circles of Evangelization – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine
Take This Free Online Course from Yale on World’s Great Cathedrals – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
What Kind of Wine Can Be Used for Consecration? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
The George Soros-Funded Attacks on Faithful Catholic Universities – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
