The Miracle of the Sun at Fatima A.D. 1917 (Credit: Public Domain via Aleteia)

Apparitions Officially Approved by the Vatican, Books for Hipster Catholics, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

These Apparitions Officially Approved by the Vatican as Worthy of Belief – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The Great Power of Prayer – Fr. Lawrence G. Lovasik, Catholic Exchange

How to Receive God’s Love In the Present Moment – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

What Makes Christian Art, Christian? – Deacon Lawrence, The Way of Beauty

Holiness Is Calling: ”Gaudete et Exsultate” – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

The Government in Bavaria, a State in Germany, to Display Crosses in All Government Buildings – Theo Howard, Catholic Herald

Who May Receive Communion? – Gerhard Ludwig Cardinal Müller, First Things

The Five Circles of Evangelization – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine

Take This Free Online Course from Yale on World’s Great Cathedrals – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

What Kind of Wine Can Be Used for Consecration? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

The George Soros-Funded Attacks on Faithful Catholic Universities – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.