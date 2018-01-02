Click on the Anti-Catholic Bigotry Alive & Well in Washington, DC, This Christmastide link to read more.
Anti-Catholic Bigotry Alive and Well in DC, Go To Confession This Christmastide Pope Says, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Anti-Catholic Bigotry Alive & Well in Washington, DC, This Christmastide - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic+++
Bring Peace on Earth by Going to Confession This Christmas, Pope Says – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald
What Became of the Magi After Visiting Jesus? Their Amazing Forgotten Story – ChurchPop
The Twelve Days of Emmanuel – Brother Joseph Martin Hagan O.P., Catholic Exchange
Christmas Movies: It’s a Wonderful Life & Charlie Brown – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Keynote Speeches: Rome Catholic Fundraising Conference 2017 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Instantly Now – Theresa Curley, Ignitum Today
US Faith Leaders Condemn Harmful Gender Ideology – Catholic News Service via The Catholic Herald
Does This Christmas Mass from 1944 Look Anything Like Yours – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Regarding the Muslim Jesus – Ali ibn Hassan, Catholic Answers Magazine
Mince Pies Amid Persecution – Jonathan Wright, The Catholic Herald
Christmas Two Thousands Years Later & Grace Is Still New – Trish Irvine, Catholic Stand
Christmas: Reality Incarnate – Fr. Robert Johnson, Crisis Magazine
On the “Infancy Narratives” – David Warren, The Catholic Thing
Another Topless Demonstration of Women’s Dignity? – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
