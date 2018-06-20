Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament (Credit: Screen Shot from stthomaswestspringfield.com)
Anthony Bourdain, Pro-Marriage Student Kicked Out of 'Catholic' College, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Suicide of Anthony Bourdain, Church Attendance, & The Divine - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man+++
Interview of Pro-Marriage Student Kicked Out of “Catholic” Providence College – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote
11-Year-Old Proves Hawking’s Theory on God Wrong, the Internet Agrees – Becky Roach, Catholic Link
The Fallacious Argument That God Made You That Way – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Early Summer Book Reviews – Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Scientism: Faith in Science & Non-Belief in God – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Cardinal Sarah Will Be Next to Announce ‘Habemus Papam’ – Aleteia
Byzantine Liturgy, TLM, & Novus Ordo, Two Brothers & a Stranger – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
This Republic was Started by a Saint 1,700 Years Ago – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Here Are 4 of the Longest (& Most Powerful) Novenas – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
Christians Commit to Living the Call to Holiness – Pamela Mandela, Catholic Stand
Priest Pleads for Prayer for 1,000 Remaining ‘Imprisoned’ Catholics in Gaza – uCatholic
3 Tips to Stay on Track with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Vatican Denies Protecting Founder of Peruvian Movement Accused of Abuse – Barabra J. Fraser, Catholic Herald
The Size Tag: Why to Disregard It – Meghan Ashley Styling
Pope Francis Appoints Close Ally & Dodgy Theologian to a Major Argentine Diocese – Catholic Herald
