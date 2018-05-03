Pro-Lifers From Norma McCorvey to Lila Rose to Bryan Kemper (Credit: Wikipedia via ChurchPop)
Another Pro-Life Leader Converts to Catholicism, BBC Says the Eucharist Smells Like Hate, and More!
Yet Another Pro-Life Leader Converts to Catholicism; What’s Going On? - ChurchPop+++
BBC Scotland Video Says Holy Communion ‘Smells Like Hate’ – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
But I Don’t Work at an Office! – Meghan Ashley Sabo, Meghan Ashley
James Martin S.J. vs James Martin S.J. - Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine+++
9 Extraordinary Facts About Ghosts That Catholics Need to Know – Laura Hensley, epicPew
3 Saintly Teenagers Who can Inspire Young People Today – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
An Indian Among 8 New Venerable Servants of God – Vatican News
Touched By G.K. Chesterton? Here’s How You Can Help His Canonization! – ChurchPop
The Kids Aren’t Alright: Millenials Don’t Know How to Date – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
New Catholic App For Kids Is A Game-Changer For Parents – uCatholic
Evangelizing the Secular Mind – Gavin F. Hurley, Crisis Magazine
The Latest Children’s (Political Pawns) Crusade – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Mother Teresa and the Art of the Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Unpracticed Faith is Functional Atheism – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Catholics & Today’s Thought – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report
Rendering to Caesar – Michael Pakaluk Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Schmemann & “Liturgy Outside Liturgy” – Adam A.J. DeVille Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Killer Robots Will Make War Even More Inhumane, Vatican Official Says – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald
Imagine (There’s No Causality) – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
Bearing Witness to the Faith in a Secular Society & Living to Tell the Tale – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.