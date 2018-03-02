Saint John Paul II & Andy Warhol (Credit: spezialefiesolano.it)

Andy Warhol, Practicing Ruthenian Catholic; Limits of Science; New U. of Nebraska Chapel; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Andy Warhol Was a Practicing Byzantine Ruthenian Catholic, Celibate & Openly Gay; His Friends Blamed His Catholic Faith for Not Supporting the “Gay Rights” Movement - Michael Davis, Catholic Herald+++

The Limits Of Science – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

New Church Architecture: St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel at the University of Nebraska - Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal+++

5 Ways Praying the Liturgy of the Hours Will Change Your Life - Theresa Williams, epicPew+++

6 Things You Should Do While You’re Waiting in Line for Confession – ChurchPop

Why Does Lent Last 40 Days? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Modern Stoicism: A Critique – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand

New Book on Catholic Fundraising: Pray, Pray, Pray, Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Ukrainian Catholic Church Not Happy With Vatican-Russia Declaration – Deborah Castellano Lubov, Zenit

Video: I Speak on EWTN about New Book I Edited by Francis Canavan – Dawn Eden Goldstein, The Dawn Patrol

New Ordinaries (Bishops) with New Heraldry’s (Coat of Arms) – Fr. Guy Selvester, Exarandorum

“Equilibrium” & Ignominy: The Orthodox Doublespeak – George Weigel, The Catholic World Report

Why Standing on My Head? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Liturgies of the Church: To Everything, There is a Time – Trish Irvine, Catholic Stand

“Repent & Believe” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

The Church in India: A Conversation with Fr. Franklin J. Pottananickal – Justin McClain, Catholic Exchange

