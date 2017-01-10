What is “Pro-Life”? The Seamless Garment Inactivity – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report

How an Unusual Lawsuit Could Affect a Catholic Hospital’s Religious Liberty – Kevin J. Jones, Catholic News Agency

UK Abortion Policy is Stuck in the Dark Ages – Calum Miller M.D., Catholic Herald

Some Canadian Bishops Pull Punches on Euthanasia – John M. Grondelski, Crisis Magazine

UK Government Integration Advisor: Catholic Schools Can’t Oppose Same-Sex “Marriage” – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald

How Can One Be Happy in Heaven Knowing a Loved One Is in Hell? – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers

Unforgivable Sins/Invincible Ignorance – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Un-censoring the Psalms? Monsignor Charles Pope Weighs In - Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Show Me Your Sportsmanship: I’ll Show You Your Culture – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand

The Other 10 Commandments – Thomas M. Doran, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

What Is It About Mary? – Sarah Huntziger, Catholic Stand

Sandro Magister: Comments on the State of the Curia – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Christian, Muslim, or Secular Neighbors—Does It Matter? – Peter Maurice Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

