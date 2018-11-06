An Underrated Catholic Novelist, A Forbidden Musical Sequence, Preparing for Advent, and More Links!
An Underrated Catholic Novelist - Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald+++
The “Devil’s Chord”: A Forbidden Medieval Musical Sequence – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Who Will Protect Canadian Doctors if Forced to Refer for Euthanasia? – Sean Murphy, Mercatornet
Preparing for Advent: The Custom of the Advent Wreath – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Why Fundamentalist Protestants are Wrong on Dispensationalism – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Why Do Franciscan Friars Wear Brown? – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Prosaic Relics – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
On Sacred Time – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis
Pro-Life with a Purpose – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand
An Exorcist Explains Demonic Possession & Vexation – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Change of Address – Kat Larson, Ignitum Today
Mary is Ever Virgin – Carlos Caso-Rosendi
Confidence: Building Hope, Raising Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Baptist Admits Rosary Is “More Powerful Than I Thought” – ChurchPOP+
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
London Council Apologizes to Pro-life Charity – Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.