An Idiosyncratic Guide to Papally-Minimalist Catholicism, Tyrannies Borne of Lust, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
An Idiosyncratic Guide to Papally-Minimalist, Free-Market Catholicism - Leroy Huizenga, Ph.D., The Catholic World Report+++
Old & New Tyrannies Borne of Lust – Stephen M. Krason, Crisis Magazine
Chicago’s Catholic Charities Opens Showers & Laundry for the Homeless – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
Fr. Perrone: The Greatest Weapon is the Keeping of a Well-Ordered Soul – Fr. Z’s Blog
“All God’s Children Go to Heaven” Derek & the Jar Baby – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Last Shall Be First – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today
It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling
Work, Identity, & Christian Faith – Benjamin L. Smith Ph.D., Those Catholic Men
Why Does Holy Water have Salt in It? Elisha, Jesus, & Salted Fish – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
German Archbishop Approves Communion for Protestant Spouses in ‘Individual Cases’ – Catholic Herald
The Great Divide: From Civility to Civil War? – Paul Murano, Catholic Vote
Ubuntu – Eugene Tan, Ignitum Today
Pop Culture Role Models – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
Persecution of the Traditional Latin Mass – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
Pope Francis’ Paradox – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
