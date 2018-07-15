St. Gregory of Nyssa Menologion (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
An Amazing Explanation for the Eucharist, New Priests Celebrate Ordination with Cool Dance and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Saint Gregory of Nyssa’s Amazing Explanation for the Eucharist - Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange+++
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
New Priests Celebrate Their Ordination with Amazing Dance! – ChurchPOP
What is the “Unforgivable Sin?” – Jeannie Ewing, Catholic Exchange
Our Step by Step Guide to Detoxing Your Soul – Genevieve Perkins, Catholic Link
The Birth of Scholasticism from a Series of Fortunate Mistakes – Mark Clark Ph.D., Church Life Journal
The Sense of Place – David Warren, The Catholic Thing
Living as a Child of God: The Power of Petitionary Prayer – J. Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
The Cloister as Paradise – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis
St. Anthony’s Eucharistic Miracle – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Basilicas, Cathedrals, Shrines: What’s the Difference? – Fr. William Saunders, Catholic Exchange
The Incomparable Perfection & Beauty of Traditional Catholic Worship – New Liturgical Movement
Proverbs, Read Spiritually – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Catholic Social Teaching: What It Is & Why It Is so Important! – Will Wright, Catholic Link
The Classical Monument: Not a Thing of the Past – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
3 Fun Ways to Celebrate Feast Days This Summer – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
