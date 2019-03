Screenshot of Amazon Digital Logo (Credit: StockFinland at iStock via The Stream)

Amazon's Anti-Christian Policies, Leonardo da Vinci's Only Surviving Sculpture, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Amazon’s Anti-Christian, Pro-Muslim & Nazi-Neutral Policies ☩ John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream +1

“Virgin & Laughing Child” is Unveiled as Leonardo da Vinci’s Only Surviving Sculpture ☩ Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

What Does the Bible really say about Mary, the Mother of the Messiah? ☩ Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

Should Catholic Hospitals Offer Sex-Change Operations? ☩ Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

In Their Own Words: Parents of Kids Who Think They Are Trans Speak Out ☩ Five Anonymous Moms at Public Discourse

ISIS Brutality Drove These Muslims to Christian Conversion: “Their God is Not My God” ☩ ChurchPOP

Benedict XVI’s Key to a Fruitful Lent ☩ Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Catholic Guide to Loneliness ☩ Theresa Zoe Williams at epicPew

8 Reasons to Sing the Proper Chants of the Mass ☩ Fr. Martin Fox at Bonfire of the Vanities

What's the Difference Between a Cathedral Rector & a Parish Priest? ☩ Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

The Surviving Organs of David Tannenberg ☩ Philip T.D. Cooper at Vox Humana

We All Need to Support the Catholic Arts ☩ Joseph Pearce

