Click on Am I Really Not Allowed to Cuss or Swear link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 9, 2017
Am I Really Not Allowed to Cuss or Swear, Can Small Children be Saints, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Am I Really Not Allowed to Cuss or Swear? – Shaun McAfee O.P., Catholic Answers
Can Small Children be Saints? Fatima Shows the Answer Is Yes – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
The Battle for the Homefront – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
Catholic Education Matters – Randall Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
US Anglican Ordinariate Expands to Include Prominent Texas Parish – Catholic News Agency
A Lot More Than Just Pensions could be Decided in This Supreme Court Case – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Are Jihadists Really Turning to Christianity? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Tinkeritis: Messing Around With, Messing Up, Liturgical Translations – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Prospects of a Catholic Literary Revival – David Paul Deavel, The Catholic World Report
Indian Nun Stabbed to Death in 1995 Will Now be Beatified – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Why Christ Fell – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Is the Benedict Option the Answer to Neo-Barbarianism? – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
7 Little-Known Prayers to St. Joseph Every Catholic Should Know – ChurchPop
King Solomon’s Temple, Rebuilt in 3D – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments