Am I Really Not Allowed to Cuss or Swear? – Shaun McAfee O.P., Catholic Answers

Can Small Children be Saints? Fatima Shows the Answer Is Yes – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald

The Battle for the Homefront – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

Catholic Education Matters – Randall Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

US Anglican Ordinariate Expands to Include Prominent Texas Parish – Catholic News Agency

A Lot More Than Just Pensions could be Decided in This Supreme Court Case – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Are Jihadists Really Turning to Christianity? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Tinkeritis: Messing Around With, Messing Up, Liturgical Translations – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Prospects of a Catholic Literary Revival – David Paul Deavel, The Catholic World Report

Indian Nun Stabbed to Death in 1995 Will Now be Beatified – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Why Christ Fell – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

Is the Benedict Option the Answer to Neo-Barbarianism? – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine

7 Little-Known Prayers to St. Joseph Every Catholic Should Know – ChurchPop

King Solomon’s Temple, Rebuilt in 3D – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

