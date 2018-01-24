Alexa, O.K. Google, Siri–Which Gives Catholic Information – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

The Very Best Spiritual Warfare Prayer for the Conversion of Loved Ones – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Neil deGrasse Tyson on Catholicism & Science – Matthew Becklo, Strange Notions

The Real Source of Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood – Kevin Clark, Crisis Magazine

The New Stoicism – Leah Libresco Sargeant, Fare Forward

Learning from Our Lord Through Anxiety – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

A Day in the Life of a Catholic Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Sneaky Snaky Modernism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

How Typical Lector Praxis Transmits a Pelagian & Protestant Message – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

The Virtues of the Magi – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand

Video about Legendary Latinist Fr. Reginald Foster, O.C.D. – Fr. Z’s Blog

First Things Praises New Book I Edited by Fr. Francis Canavan S.J. – Dawn Eden Goldstein S.T.D., The Dawn Patrol

“The Triumph of Marcantonio Colonna” Described – Fr. Z’s Blog

As Secular Liberalism Attacks the Church, Catholics Can’t Be Nostalgic – Adrian Vermeule, Catholic Herald

