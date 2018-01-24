Click on the Alexa, O.K. Google, Siri–Which Gives Catholic Information link to read more.
Alexa, Google, Siri, Which Gives Catholic Info; The Very Best Spiritual Warfare Prayer, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Alexa, O.K. Google, Siri–Which Gives Catholic Information – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
The Very Best Spiritual Warfare Prayer for the Conversion of Loved Ones – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Neil deGrasse Tyson on Catholicism & Science – Matthew Becklo, Strange Notions
The Real Source of Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood – Kevin Clark, Crisis Magazine
The New Stoicism – Leah Libresco Sargeant, Fare Forward
Learning from Our Lord Through Anxiety – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
A Day in the Life of a Catholic Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Sneaky Snaky Modernism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
How Typical Lector Praxis Transmits a Pelagian & Protestant Message – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Virtues of the Magi – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
Video about Legendary Latinist Fr. Reginald Foster, O.C.D. – Fr. Z’s Blog
First Things Praises New Book I Edited by Fr. Francis Canavan S.J. – Dawn Eden Goldstein S.T.D., The Dawn Patrol
“The Triumph of Marcantonio Colonna” Described – Fr. Z’s Blog
As Secular Liberalism Attacks the Church, Catholics Can’t Be Nostalgic – Adrian Vermeule, Catholic Herald
