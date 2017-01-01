Click on Aleppo: Once 250,000 Strong, Now Only 30,000 Christians Left; What Next? link to read more.
Blogs | Feb. 17, 2017
Aleppo Once Had 250,000 Strong, Now Only 30,000 Christians Left; The Dystopian Realities; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Aleppo: Once 250,000 Strong, Now Only 30,000 Christians Left; What Next? – John Pontifex, Catholic Herald
The Looming Dystopian Realities in the Name of Progressivism and Science – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Doctor Cleared After Having Family ‘Hold Down’ Patient During Euthanasia – Catholic News Agency
11 Saintly Ways To Go from Humdrum To Holy Today – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
Catholic Bishops See Trouble in Trump-backed LGBT Executive Order - Catholic News Agency
“I’m Christian but Not Religious” Is Contrary to Scripture and Tradition – Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, Aleteia
Relentless Love: Christ’s Message From The Manger To The Cross – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Do You Believe This? – Charles Johnston, Now That I’m Catholic
Meditation After Looking Through the Bottom of a Glass – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Big Changes Strike the Knights of Malta – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Compared to Malta, German Bishops Seem Restrained, Emphasis on Seem – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Repor
t Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Clarification Is Gravely Needed: International Priests’ Association Gives Support to Dubia – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
