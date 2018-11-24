The Construction of the Tower of Babel by Frederik van Valckenborch (Credit: The Catholic Thing)
Against Catchphrase Theology, Music for the Holy Souls, Christians Flee in China, and More Links!
Against Catchphrase Theology - Nicholas Senz, The Catholic Thing+++
Music for the Holy Souls – Fr. George W. Rutler Th.D. Ph.D., Crisis Magazine++
Christians Flee (China) Henan Province to Escape Persecution – Jiang Tao, Bitter Winter
Psalm 53 Sung in Jesus’ Native Tongue – Rebecca Hamilton, Public Catholic
Mitre & Gloves of Bishop Karol Józef Wojtyła – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal
Conversion as Paradigm Shift – Michael Pakaluk, The Catholic Thing
Abortion, Divorce, the Womb & the Divine Mercy of God – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
What the Saints Thought About Ghosts – Thomas L. McDonald, Catholic Exchange
New Reports on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
St. Wolfgang & the Church the Devil Built – Sean Fitzpatrick, Catholic Exchange
How to Fundraise, Without the Heavy Lifting – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Powerful Intercession of Mary & the Saints – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
About that Migrant Caravan & Welcoming Immigrants – Gene M. Van Son, Catholic Stand
St. Pius XII? – Deborah Castellano Lubov, The Catholic World Report
Brick by Brick in Florida! New Sunday Traditional Latin Mass Established – Fr. Z’s Blog
Pornography & Marriage: Eight Myths – Peter Kleponis Ph.D., Those Catholic Men
