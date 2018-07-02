After Cardinal McCarrick’s Fall, We Need to Make Bishops More Accountable - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald+++

This Powerful Pro-Life Drawing That’s Going Viral is Mind-Blowing – ChurchPOP

Is KonMari for Catholics? – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

This is How You Should Start Your Day, According to St. Francis de Sales – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Overturning Roe v. Wade – R.R. Reno, First Things

The Many Deficiencies of the Synod Document on Young People – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Scientists Unwittingly Show Obergefell Hasn’t Diminished Gay Stress – Mark Regnerus Ph.D.

Catholic Entrepreneurship. . . Is It a Real Thing? – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser

Saruman & Catholics – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

How to Maximize Your Wardrobe with the Right Handbag – Meghan Ashley Styling on Fashion for Catholics

The Return of the Gilbertines – Charles A. Coulombe, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Pope Francis Makes a Surprise Visit to House that Serves the Disabled – Chloe Langr, epicPew

The Limits of Science: What Science Can’t-Do – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Action Item! Help the Nuns Complete Their Beautiful Monastic Church! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Is the Occasion of Sin a Sin? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Misrepresentation of Pope Francis’ Remarks on President Trump is Problematic – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .