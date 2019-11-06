After Falling From Purity Pray This Prayer Of Repentance, Why Do We Call It Mass, and More Links!
After Falling From Purity, Pray This Prayer Of Repentance – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1
Why Do We Call It Mass? – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™ +1
The Seminarians Aren’t OK, Here’s What You Can Do About It – Jennifer Roback Morse at The Stream
Reclaiming Church History – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
Recommended Vestment Makers – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini
Embracing ‘Memento Mori’ Year-Round – Brian Fraga at Our Sunday Visitor
Reading The Signs Of Our Times – Carlos Caso-Rosendi
Jesus & The Mysteries Of The Dead Sea Scrolls – Shane Kapler at Catholic Exchange
Newman Among the Pachamamas – Michael Pakaluk at Crisis Magazine
Idols v. Statues – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Hauntings, Possessions, & Exorcisms (Video) – Adam Blai at Patrick Coffin Online
Eternity – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
Catholicism & Modernity, Reconsidered, & “Renarrativized” – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report
In the One Family of God – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand
The Overstated Collapse of American Christianity – Ross Douthat at The New York Times
A Vital Document In Defense Of Clerical Celibacy – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald
