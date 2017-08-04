Advice to a Young Priest - Fr. George W. Rutler, S.T.D., Th.D., Crisis Magazine

Creating Good YouTube Content for the New Evangelization – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Why We Have To Evangelize – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

Simplicity in Devotion – Sam Guzman, Catholic Exchange

Our Bishops & Priests Need Direct Support & Protection, Can We Help? – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Catholic Fundraising - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Myth of ‘Happy Divorce’ – Patti Maguire Armstrong, OSV Newsweekly

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

The Netherlands Shows Us the Full Horror of ‘Assisted Dying’ – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

From Scotland to Rome – A Story of Conversion – Mike Carlton, Integrated Catholic Life™

David Hume & the Shroud of Turin – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

In Anxiety, Little Girl Get Up and Trust Like Mary Did – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

“Hounds of the Lord”: The Little-Known Meaning of the Dominican Dog – ChurchPop

In Predominantly Catholic Guam, Clergy Sex Abuse Lawsuits Near 100-mark – Catholic News Agency

Catholic Investor Advises Graduates on the Meaning of Wealth – Stephen Beale, Crisis Magazine

Should Catholics Support the Anti-Islamophobia Campaign? – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Who Are the Barbarians? – Don DeMarco Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum

