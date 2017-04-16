Adapting the Liturgy to Our Decadence – Robert Cardinal Sarah, The Catholic Thing

Still Shrouded in Mystery – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine

A Prenuptial Agreement Shows a Lack of Understanding of the Sacrament – Patti Maguire Armstrong, OSV Newsweekly

Quæritur: The Inevitable “Rite of Thanking” at the End of Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Why Do We Need The Benedict Option? – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

Bookmark Brief: How to Read Your Way to Heaven - Liz Estler, Catholic Spiritual Direction

How Does the Church Determine a True Marian Apparition? – Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic Herald

Catholicism Has No Teaching on the Earth’s Age – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers

The Catholic Church Still Cares About Latin – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

Catholic TV Shows We Demand Immediately! – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew

What Happened to the Phrase “Soldier of Christ?” – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Truth and Charity Forum

Quæritur: Priest Doesn’t Purify Vessels, Leaves Them Overnight – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Resurrection of Christ in Art – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

An Interfaith Dialogue with a Muslim Social Justice Comedian – Chris Brune, Catholic Stand

