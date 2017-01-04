Across California, Pro-Lifers to Rally in January 2017 – Catholic News Agency

Coming Soon: By Man Shall His Blood Be Shed – Edward Feser Ph.D.

New Year’s Wishes for Some Catholic Brethren: Stop the Flame Wars and Start the Dialogue - George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Report: Planned Parenthood, Others Cost Taxpayers $132 Million+ in Waste, Fraud, and Abuse – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Greccio and The First Crib – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Quæritur: Enervating, Paralyzing Shame and Going to Confession – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

We Remain Works In Progress – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

This New Movie about Ignatius of Loyola is Beautiful and You Must See It – Tatiana Federoff, epicPew

Being in Relationship with God – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

The Evaporation of Truth – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

Let’s Remember the Prophecy of Benedict XVI as We Begin the New Year – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

When God’s Authorship of Creation is Denied – Fr. Daniel Pattee T.O.R., Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.