Jan. 20, 2017
Across California, Pro-Lifers to Rally in January 2017; New Book by Ed Feser; and More Great Links!
Tito Edwards
Across California, Pro-Lifers to Rally in January 2017 – Catholic News Agency
Coming Soon: By Man Shall His Blood Be Shed – Edward Feser Ph.D.
New Year’s Wishes for Some Catholic Brethren: Stop the Flame Wars and Start the Dialogue - George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Report: Planned Parenthood, Others Cost Taxpayers $132 Million+ in Waste, Fraud, and Abuse – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Greccio and The First Crib – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: Enervating, Paralyzing Shame and Going to Confession – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
We Remain Works In Progress – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
This New Movie about Ignatius of Loyola is Beautiful and You Must See It – Tatiana Federoff, epicPew
Being in Relationship with God – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
The Evaporation of Truth – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
Let’s Remember the Prophecy of Benedict XVI as We Begin the New Year – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
When God’s Authorship of Creation is Denied – Fr. Daniel Pattee T.O.R., Crisis Magazine
