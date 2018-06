Fr. James Martin

About Fr. James Martin Speaking at World Meeting of Families, Infertility, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Concerning Fr. James Martin Speaking at World Meeting of Families - Fr. Z’s Blog+++

Bishop Edward Weisburger of Tucson: Deny Communion to Border Agents, It’s a ‘Life Issue’ – Rev. Ben Johnson, Catholic Vote

The Catholic History of the Graduate’s Cap & Gown – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Lord, If This is How You Treat Your Friends . . . – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

New Hope for Those Struggling with Infertility – Grace Emily Stark, Aleteia

3 Tips to Stay on Track with Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

All You Want to Know About the Sign of the Cross is Powerful – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand

The Size Tag: Why to Disregard It – Meghan Ashley Styling

World Cup 2018: Five Catholic Players to Watch – Will Gore, Catholic Herald

7 Gifts of the Holy Spirit Every Catholic Needs to Know, In One Infographic – ChurchPOP

Traditional Liturgy Attracts Vocations & Sustains the Priesthood – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

The Benedict Option & Mediating Structures – Dale M. Coulter D.Phil., First Things

No, It Is Not Offensive to Refer to God as ‘He’ – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Dramatic Photo Shows Bishop Blessing Priest in Ebola Quarantine – Catholic Herald

Krauthammer: One Day We’ll Thank the Church for Its Pro-Life Position – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

A Bishop Consecrated at 80 – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra

