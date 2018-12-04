Abortion Will End When It Loses Its Cool, A Mission to Change San Francisco, and More Great Links!
Abortion Will End When It Loses Its Cool - Carrie Gress Ph.D., Off The Cuff via Helena Daily+++
A Mission to Change San Francisco – California Catholic Daily
In Communist China, the Price for Faith: Beaten, Homeless, & Penniless – Jiang Tao, Bitter Winter
When the Church is Silent, We Support Sexual Immorality – W. Ross Blackburn Ph.D., the Human Life Review
Are Artists Selfish? The Calling of a Catholic Artist – Mary Schaffer, Benedictine XVI Institute
The Effect of the Extraordinary Form on Vocations to the Priesthood – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Artist is Prophet & Poet – Vatican News
“Islam, What Every Infidel Should Know”, My Talk Given at Steubenville – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Why Doesn’t God Give Everyone Faith? – Brother Dominic Koester O.P., Dominicana
Bronze Age Smarties – Carlos Caso-Rosendi
On Retribution – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing
Video: A Few Good Men & The Present Crisis – Fr. Z’s Blog
Some Curious Results In World Poverty Rates; With Update – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Boldness & Passion – Shane Dwyer, Ignitum Today
How Many Migrants Can a Nation Absorb? – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine
Resisting “Transgenderism”, with Truth & Love – Joanna Bogle, The Catholic World Report
