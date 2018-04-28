Abandoning Blogs for Facebook was a Mistake, Confusing the Government With God, and More Links!
Abandoning Blogs for Facebook, Twitter was a Mistake – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Confusing the Government With God – John Zmirak Ph.D.
Convert Explains Why He Chose Catholicism & Not Eastern Orthodoxy – uCatholic
Is Blood Currently Leaking Miraculously in Jerusalem Church? Here’s the Truth – ChurchPop
What Will Our Bodies Look Like after We’ve Risen from the Dead? – Anthony Pagliarini, Aleteia
Why Christian Sexual Morality is Rejected – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
6 Tips on Celebrating Your Homeschool Graduation Day – Jeffrey Minick, Seton Magazine
Permission To Kill – R.R. Reno, First Things
Jesus & the Mystery of the Bronze Serpent – Jimmy Akin
Faith, Love, & Obedience: Marks of the True Disciple – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
2018 Spring Trends You Already Own (Without Even Knowing!) – Meghan Ashley
Mother Teresa and the Art of the Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
“Liturgy, Orality, & Rubricism”: Article by Samuel Nyom – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Martin Luther & Natural Law: A Response to Dr. Korey D. Maas – Timonty J. Gordon, The Catholic World Report
The Call to Evangelize Through Facebook and/or MeWe – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
The Answer – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Duc In Altum – Put Out Into the Deep – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand
Quebec Bishops Discuss Ordaining Married Men – Veronique Demers, Catholic Herald
Pope Francis & the Rise of the Robots – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine
‘I’ve Tried to Write about a Very Complicated & Tumultuous Papacy’: an Interview with Ross Douthat - Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald+++
