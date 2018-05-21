How can We Rebuild Western Civilization? This Priest has an Answer - Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald+++

My Problem With Expanding Pro-life Definitions – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

The Father’s Love in the Trinity & in the Family – Deacon Jim Dougherty S.O.L.T., Catholic Stand

Why Are So Many Catholics Embarrassed by Converts? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

A Talent is a Terrible Thing to Waste – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand

Mercy, Justice, & Grace in “Suits” – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

A Stroll through Vienna’s Catholic Architectural Flourishes – Michelle Gress, My Favorite Catholic Things

The Pitfalls of Church Renewal – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

Nooo! Not a New English Mass Translation! – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

When Should Catholics Genuflect in a Church? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Conforming to Good or Evil: Moral Lessons in Shadow of the Holocaust – Randall B. Smith Ph.D.

The ‘New Paradigm’: Old Errors, Same Tactics – Fr. Timothy Vaverek, Catholic Culture

