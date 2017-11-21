Click on the An American Priest, Fr. Gerald J. Bednar of the Diocese of Cleveland, in L’Osservatore Romano, Promotes Either Dissoluble Marriage or Polygamy link to read more.
A US Priest Promoting Polygamy, Goodbye Christopher Tolkien, On Married Priests, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
An American Priest in L’Osservatore Romano, Promotes Either Dissoluble Marriage or Polygamy - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Goodbye Christopher Tolkien - Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts+++
While We’re on the Subject of Married Catholic Priests . . . – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Special Forces Weapons for Spiritual Warfare! – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
The Four Last Things, False Paths & Fr. James Martin, SJ – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Theology of Jane Austen – Part I & Part II – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
Pal Jesus is a Myth – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Extra Jar of Oil – Fr. Michael Chua, Ignitum Today
Amazon Heralds New TV Show Based on Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings – Phillip Kosloski, Aleteia
Buddhist Social Worker: Pope Francis Visit to Myanmar May Bring “Peace” – Santosh Digal, Asia News
The First Trappist Brewery in the “New World” – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
The Migrant Crisis and Hungary’s Tormented Past – Christopher Szabo, Mercatornet
Australia Votes Yes on ‘Same-Sex Marriage’ Non-Binding Vote – Mark Bowling, The Catholic Leader
How Cardinal Parolin Won the Vatican Civil War – Fr. Mark Drew, Catholic Herald
Church of England Jumps on the Trans Bandwagon – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Cardinal Müller: I Did Not Say There are Exceptions to Communion for Remarried – Catholic Herald
