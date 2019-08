A Traditional Catholic Wife, What Every Catholic Should Know About The Eucharist, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Traditional Catholic Wife? – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing +1

What Every Catholic Should Know About The Eucharist – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at Catholic Herald +1

How The News & Politics Is Destroying Your Soul & What To Do About It – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Shameless Popery

Why is America So Polarized? Tocqueville Has An Answer – Chad C. Pecknold at Catholic Herald

Chad C. Pecknold Writes On Belief In The Eucharist & Fr. Z Rants At Length – Fr. Z’s Blog

Prince Harry Lives Up to His Namesake – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

The Antidote to Toxic Femininity – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

Beware The Arguments For Married Priests In The Amazon – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

This Psalm Can Help You Maintain Purity Of Heart – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Where Exactly Was The Garden of Eden? The Bible Gives Us These Clues – ChurchPOP

What is the Infant of Prague? – Fr. William Saunders at Catholic Exchange +1

The Treco Case is Exactly What We Signed Up For – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Carmel, The Incarnation, & Our Eucharistic Journey – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell, O. Carm., at Catholic Stand

Science: Original & Final Sin – Rosary to the Interior

Feast of Our Lady Queen of Angels: The Pardon of Assisi – Jean Elizabeth Seah at Ignitum Today

Kissing Christianity Goodbye – Carl R. Trueman at First Things

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.