A Saint for People Who Stutter, Pope Francis Reaches 40 Million Followers on Twitter, and More!
Notker of Saint Gall, a Saint for People Who Stutter – Richard Becker, Catholic Exchange
Pope Francis Reaches 40 Million Followers on Twitter – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Photo of the Day: 300th anniversary of Our Lady of Aparecida – Aleteia
Paris Statement Defends Old Europe and Its Values – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine
Why the Rosary Works Wonders in Youth Ministry – Fr. Matthew Pittam, Catholic Herald
New Prints from Daniel Mitsui: Of Awe, Whimsy, and Serious Head Bashing – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Creative Catholic: Robert R. Reilly – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Isaac Hecker: A New York City Mystic and Preacher on the Way to Sainthood – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
A Divine Wedding, Justice, and Hell – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Our Lady’s Messages Carry Grave Warning of War with North Korea – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Maurizio Pallù, Kidnapped Priest in Nigeria, Freed – Salvatore Cernuzio, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
Catholic Identity–Anglican Identity – Deborah Gyapong, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
St. Luke Evangelist and Artist – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
A Few Points of Contrast Between the English Cardinals – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
The Catechism of the Catholic Church at 25 – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
There’s Nothing Wrong with Calling Benedict XVI ‘Pope Emeritus’ – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
Catholicism, the World, and a Warrior Angel – Fr. John A. Perricone Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
11 Saints Who Endured Sexual Abuse – Theresa Williams, epicPew
The Ayoub Sisters are the Next Big Thing in Classical Crossover – J-P Mauro, Aleteia
Is Religion a Science-Stopper? – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
