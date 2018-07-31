Holy Communion by Angelo von Courten (Pic Credit: Crisis Magazine)
A Proposal to End the Vocations Crisis, Study Shows Earth is Unique, 17-Year-Old Bride, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A Modest Proposal to End the Vocations Crisis - Fr. John A. Perricone, Crisis Magazine+++
Study Affirms Earth Is Uncommon & Perhaps Even Unique – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Grace In Marriage: Reflections From a 17-Year-Old Bride – Birgit J., Designs by Birgit
An Effective Prayer Against Lustful Thoughts, by St. Thomas Aquinas – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Quæritur: Blessing for a Wheelchair, Stretcher, or Ambulance – Fr. Z’s Blog
Pope Francis to Migrants: Respect Laws, Culture & Religious Traditions – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Misconceptions About Natural Family Planning (NFP) – Anne Cherney, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Homosexuality – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Cedars of Lebanon, a Cultural Treasure for an Ancient Land, Face Threats – John Burger, Aleteia
The Witness of a Young Catholic in Love with Traditional Liturgy – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Pope Francis Confirms Panama Visit for World Youth Day 2019 – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Was Shakespeare Catholic? A Book Round-Up – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
How God Can Know & Cause a Universe of Things – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions
Hell – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today
The Shortcut to Finding Your Next 1,000 Donors – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
The Saint Who Understood the Importance of Fashion! – Meghan Ashley Styling
1975 Letter to the Editor: Yearning for the Traditional Latin Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
A Challenge to the Vatican from America’s Consecrated Virgins – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
