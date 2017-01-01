A Priest Explains the Hard Truth About Why the Church Is In Decline - Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop

The Doomed (and Destructive) Feminism of Emma Watson - Elizabeth Anderson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Worst Thing About Parish Closures Isn’t Lost History, Something Much Worse – Brantley C. Millegan, ChurchPop

The Baptistery of Parma; Simply Beautiful – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Why is a Catholic Bishops’ Conference Cheerleading for the European Union? - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Doing Good Because It Is Good? – Stev Hep, Catholic Scot

Rigidity and Conversion Do Not Mix, But Don’t Be Fooled by Double-Speak – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Catholicism and Baseball: Lessons to Teach – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

Why Is St. James Known as “the Lesser”? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Want to Engage Secular Culture? An Irish Bishop Provides a Guide - Catholic News Agency

Sorry, “Left Behind” Fans, “The Rapture” Is Not in the Bible – John Martignoni, Aleteia

Christian Politics Is the Benedict Option Now – James Matthew Wilson, The Catholic World Report

When Left-Wing Politics Becomes a Substitute for Religion – Rachel Lu, Crisis Magazine

Formation of a New “Latin Mass Society of Central New Jersey” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

What Catholic Social Thought Teaches About Conservatism – Stephen M. Krason, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.