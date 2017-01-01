Click on the A Priest Explains the Hard Truth About Why the Church Is In Decline link to read more.
Blogs | May. 29, 2017
A Priest Explains Why the Church Is In Decline, The Doomed Feminism of Emma Watson, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A Priest Explains the Hard Truth About Why the Church Is In Decline - Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop
The Doomed (and Destructive) Feminism of Emma Watson - Elizabeth Anderson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Worst Thing About Parish Closures Isn’t Lost History, Something Much Worse – Brantley C. Millegan, ChurchPop
The Baptistery of Parma; Simply Beautiful – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Why is a Catholic Bishops’ Conference Cheerleading for the European Union? - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Doing Good Because It Is Good? – Stev Hep, Catholic Scot
Rigidity and Conversion Do Not Mix, But Don’t Be Fooled by Double-Speak – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Fundraising Management – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Catholicism and Baseball: Lessons to Teach – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Why Is St. James Known as “the Lesser”? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Want to Engage Secular Culture? An Irish Bishop Provides a Guide - Catholic News Agency
Sorry, “Left Behind” Fans, “The Rapture” Is Not in the Bible – John Martignoni, Aleteia
Christian Politics Is the Benedict Option Now – James Matthew Wilson, The Catholic World Report
When Left-Wing Politics Becomes a Substitute for Religion – Rachel Lu, Crisis Magazine
Formation of a New “Latin Mass Society of Central New Jersey” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
What Catholic Social Thought Teaches About Conservatism – Stephen M. Krason, Crisis Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments